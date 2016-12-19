Week Ahead in Intellectual Property Law: Dec. 19, 2016

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the intellectual property community. All times local.

Monday, Dec. 19

Network-equipment company Cisco Systems, which sued rival Arista Network for patent infringement and lost last week in U.S. District Court in Northern California, must explain why it wants to unseal part of the transcript of the pretrial conference in that case. The transcript contains confidential information from an investigation by the U.S. International Trade Commission in a related proceeding, which is currently on appeal to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit. Cisco has asked the Federal Circuit to unseal the ITC records in the appeal, and Arista and the ITC are opposing that motion. Arista has also moved to keep the pretrial conference transcript under seal in the district court. Cisco's response to Arista's motion is due in the district court on Dec. 19. The case is Cisco Systems v. Arista Networks, U.S. District Court for Northern California, No. 14-05344. For Cisco: Sean Sang-Chul Pak of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan and John Desmarais of Desmarais. For Arista: Eduardo Santacana of Keker & Van Nest.

