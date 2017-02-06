Here are some upcoming events of interest to the intellectual property law community. All times local.

Monday, Feb. 6

10 a.m. – A jury trial is scheduled to begin in federal court in Marshall, Texas in a patent infringement case brought against Google Inc by inventor Alfonso Cioffi and the family of his deceased business partner Allen Frank Rozman. The plaintiffs allege that Google’s Chrome web browser infringes their patents on a system for protecting computers from malware. U.S. District Court Judge Rodney Gilstrap dismissed the case in 2014. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit reversed Gilstrap’s ruling in 2015 and sent the case back to him, finding that he incorrectly interpreted a key term in the patents at issue. The case is Alfonso Cioffi et al v. Google Inc in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas, 13-cv-00103. For plaintiffs: Robert "Chris" Bunt of Parker Bunt & Ainsworth and Eric Benisek of Vasquez Benisek & Lindgren. For Google: Darin Snyder of O'Melveny & Myers and Stephanie Skaff of Farella Braun & Martel.

