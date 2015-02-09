Week Ahead in Intellectual Property: Feb. 9, 2015

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the intellectual property community. All times local.

Monday, Feb. 9

8:30 a.m. - A jury trial continues in the case of Open Text SA v. Box Inc in San Francisco federal court before U.S. District Judge James Donato. Open Text has accused Box and Carahsoft Technology Corp of infringing a dozen patents on online work collaboration and file synchronization, but Donato canceled five of them last month, saying there was “nothing inventive” about them. The case is Open Text SA v. Box Inc et al, in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, No. 13-cv-04910. For Open Text: Thomas Friel and Sarah Guske of Cooley. For Box and Carahsoft: John Bovich and Scott Baker of Reed Smith.

