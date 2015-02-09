FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Week Ahead in Intellectual Property: Feb. 9, 2015
#U.S. Legal News
February 9, 2015

Week Ahead in Intellectual Property: Feb. 9, 2015

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the intellectual property community. All times local.

Monday, Feb. 9

8:30 a.m. - A jury trial continues in the case of Open Text SA v. Box Inc in San Francisco federal court before U.S. District Judge James Donato. Open Text has accused Box and Carahsoft Technology Corp of infringing a dozen patents on online work collaboration and file synchronization, but Donato canceled five of them last month, saying there was “nothing inventive” about them. The case is Open Text SA v. Box Inc et al, in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, No. 13-cv-04910. For Open Text: Thomas Friel and Sarah Guske of Cooley. For Box and Carahsoft: John Bovich and Scott Baker of Reed Smith.

