Week Ahead in Intellectual Property: Feb. 16, 2015

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the intellectual property community. All times local.

Monday, Feb. 16

9 a.m. - A trial is set to begin in federal court in Tyler, Texas, in plaintiff Smartflash LLC’s patent infringement case against Apple Inc over three patents related to storing data and paying for downloading digital content, such as music, videos and games. Apple says the patents are invalid as anticipated or obvious in light of the prior art. The case is Smartflash LLC v. Apple Inc, et al, in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas, No. 13-cv-447. For Smartflash: Bradley Caldwell of Caldwell Cassady & Curry. For Apple: Ching-Lee Fukuda of Ropes & Gray.

To read the full story on WestlawNext, click here: bit.ly/1Azltoz