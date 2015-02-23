FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Week Ahead in Intellectual Property: Feb. 23, 2015
#Westlaw News
February 23, 2015 / 12:21 PM / 3 years ago

Week Ahead in Intellectual Property: Feb. 23, 2015

Andrew Chung

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the intellectual property community. All times local.

Monday, Feb. 23

10 a.m. - A jury trial is scheduled to begin before U.S. District Judge Sharon Coleman in Chicago in a patent lawsuit, first filed in 2005, in which Trading Technologies International alleges privately held financial software company CQG Inc directly infringed two of its patents on electronic trading of commodities with its DOMTrader and ChartTrader products, and induced others to infringe as well. CQG argues that it does not infringe and that the patents are invalid because they do not come with a proper written description, as required by federal patent law. The case is Trading Technologies International Inc v. CQG Inc and CQGT LLC, No. 5-cv-4811. For the plaintiff: Paul Berghoff of McDonnell Boehnen Hulbert & Berghoff. For the defendant: Adam Kelly of Loeb & Loeb.

