Week Ahead in Intellectual Property: March 2, 2015

Wednesday, March 4

10 a.m. - Oral arguments are scheduled in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in the ongoing smartphone patent saga between Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. After U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh in San Jose, California denied Apple’s motion for a permanent injunction on Samsung devices that infringe its patents, Apple appealed. In one of the key cases in the smartphone wars, a California federal jury last May ordered Samsung to pay nearly $120 million in damages after it found the company infringed three of Apple’s iPhone patents. The case is Apple Inc v. Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd, No. 14-1802. For Apple: William Lee of Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale & Dorr. For Samsung: Kathleen Sullivan of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan.

