Week Ahead in Intellectual Property: March 9, 2015
PicturesReuters TV
#Westlaw News
March 9, 2015 / 11:37 AM / 3 years ago

Week Ahead in Intellectual Property: March 9, 2015

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the intellectual property community. All times local.

Monday, March 9

9 a.m. - The jury trial in Luxembourg-based patent holder Core Wireless Licensing Sarl’s lawsuit against Apple Inc is scheduled to begin before U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap in federal court in Tyler, Texas. Core Wireless sued Apple in 2012, alleging the tech giant infringed more than a dozen wireless communication patents with its iPad and iPhone devices. The case has since been narrowed to five patents. The case is Core Wireless Licensing Sarl v. Apple Inc, in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas, No. 12-cv-100. For Core Wireless: Henry Bunsow and Brian Smith of Bunsow, De Mory, Smith & Allison. For Apple: Joseph Mueller and Anant Saraswat of Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale & Dorr.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1EuLSFb

