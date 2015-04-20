Week Ahead in Intellectual Property: April 20, 2015

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the intellectual property community. All times local.

9 a.m. - A jury trial is scheduled to begin before U.S. District Judge William Orrick in San Francisco between Japan’s Fujifilm Corp and defendant Motorola Mobility LLC, now owned by China’s Lenovo Group. Fujifilm says Motorola infringes several of its digital image patents. The company says it was the first to develop and market a digital camera in 1988. Motorola says the patents are invalid. The case is Fujifilm Corp v. Motorola Mobility Holdings, Inc et al, in the U.S. District Court for the California Northern District, No. 12-cv-3587. For Fujifilm, Ahren Hsu-Hoffman and Daniel Johnson of Morgan Lewis & Bockius. For Motorola: James Isbester of Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton.

