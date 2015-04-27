Week Ahead in Intellectual Property: April 27, 2015

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the intellectual property community. All times local.

Monday, April 27

10:30 a.m. - A jury trial is set to begin before U.S. District Judge Thomas Griesa in Manhattan on the statutory damages to be awarded to nine record companies that sued online streaming service Grooveshark’s parent company Escape Media Group, Inc in 2011 for copyright infringement related to thousands of songs uploaded to the service by the company’s leaders and employees. Griesa said the infringement was willful and will allow damages to reach the maximum $150,000 per song. The case is UMG Recording Inc et al v. Escape Media Group Inc et al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 11-08407. For the plaintiffs: Andrew Bart and Gianni Servodidio of Jenner & Block. For the defendant: John Rosenberg and Matthew Giger of Rosenberg & Giger.

