Week Ahead in Intellectual Property: May 4, 2015
#Sarah Palin
May 4, 2015 / 11:12 AM / 2 years ago

Week Ahead in Intellectual Property: May 4, 2015

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the intellectual property community. All times local.

Monday, May 4

A hearing will take place in federal court in Newark, New Jersey on former vice-presidential candidate Sarah Palin’s and political action committee SarahPac’s motion to enforce a $15,000 settlement over the use of a now iconic 9/11 photo, owned by publisher North Jersey Media Group, of firefighters raising the American flag on the ruins of the World Trade Center site. The publisher said the parties could not agree on a confidentiality clause. The case is North Jersey Media Group Inc v. SarahPac, Sarah Palin et al, in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, No. 14-cv-553. For the plaintiff: William Dunnegan of Dunnegan & Scileppi. For the defendants: Brian Farkas of Goetz Fitzpatrick.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Qeuibz

