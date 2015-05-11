FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Week Ahead in Intellectual Property: May 11, 2015
May 11, 2015

Week Ahead in Intellectual Property: May 11, 2015

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the intellectual property community. All times local.

Tuesday, May 12

11:30 a.m. - The San Francisco Bay Chapter of the Association of Corporate Counsel holds a seminar on how lower courts have been applying recent U.S. Supreme Court decisions related to patents. The session will address patent eligible subject matter, indefiniteness, fee shifting and indirect infringement. For more information, visit www.acc.com.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1RuwXzm

