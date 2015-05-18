FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Week Ahead in Intellectual Property: May 18, 2015
May 18, 2015

Week Ahead in Intellectual Property: May 18, 2015

Andrew Chung

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the intellectual property community. All times local.

Monday, May 18

8:30 a.m. - A bench trial is scheduled to begin before U.S. District Judge Haywood Gilliam in San Francisco in a trademark infringement and dilution case filed by social media website Pinterest against travel planning site Pintrips. Pinterest holds trademarks on the words Pin and Pinterest and says Pintrips chose a brand that confuses consumers into thinking there is a link between the two. Pintrips says it is not a social media site and operates in a different business sector than Pinterest. It says its pin buttons, logos and colors are different, and consumers cannot be confused. The case is Pinterest Inc v. Pintrips Inc, in the U.S. District Court for the California Northern District, No. 13-cv-4608. For Pinterest: Lawrence Siskind of Harvey Siskind. For Pintrips: Edward Colbert of Kenyon & Kenyon.

