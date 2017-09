(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the intellectual property community. All times local.

Tuesday, May 26

1 p.m. - The American Bar Association’s Intellectual Property Law section holds a webinar on today’s patent brokerage and licensing markets, along with basic valuation principles. Go to www.americanbar.org for more.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1FTwbJ9