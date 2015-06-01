Week Ahead in Intellectual Property: June 1, 2015

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the intellectual property community. All times local.

Monday, June 1

9 a.m. - A trial is scheduled to begin before U.S. District Judge Ron Clark in Beaumont, Texas, in Allure Energy’s lawsuit against Google Inc’s smart thermostat business, Nest Labs, and two Texas-based energy providers. Austin-based Allure, a patent owner and developer of its own smart thermostat, is accusing Nest of infringing two patents. Allure says the energy companies are offering customers Nest products as part of their marketing efforts. The defendants say the patents are invalid and not infringed. The case is Allure Energy Inc v. Nest Labs Inc et al, in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas. For Allure: Courtland Reichman of McKool Smith. For Nest and the energy providers: Kevin McGann of White & Case.

