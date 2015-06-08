FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Week Ahead in Intellectual Property: June 8, 2015
June 8, 2015

Week Ahead in Intellectual Property: June 8, 2015

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 5 (Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the intellectual property community. All times local.

Monday, June 8

8:30 a.m. - U.S. Magistrate Judge Roy Payne in Marshall, Texas, will hold a hearing on his order that Mobile Telecommunications Technologies and Amazon.com Inc must show cause why they represented to the court on April 29 that their patent infringement lawsuit had been settled in order to obtain a stay just before trial, which had been set for June 11. Payne said the parties more recently said they were still in negotiations, and added that the hearing will determine what the consequences should be. The case is Mobile Telecommunications Technologies LLC v Amazon.com, Inc et al, in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas. For the plaintiff: Daniel Scardino of Reed & Scardino. For the defendant: Richard Edlin of Greenberg Traurig.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Gle5y1

