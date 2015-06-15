Week Ahead in Intellectual Property: June 15, 2015

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the intellectual property community. All times local.

Monday, June 15

8:15 a.m. - The Tech Connect World Conference & Expo, which includes the National Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer Conference, takes place over several days in Washington, D.C. and will include sessions on IP and data rights. For more, visit www.techconnectworld.com.

8:45 a.m. - The Intellectual Property Business Congress - IPBC Global 2015 - begins in San Francisco with several days packed with sessions on many of the latest topics affecting the IP landscape. For more, visit www.ipbusinesscongress.com.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1JPA8zM