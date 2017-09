(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the intellectual property community. All times local.

Monday, July 6

1 p.m. - The Center for Strategic & International Studies in Washington, D.C. will host a conversation on the state of U.S. patent reform with a keynote address by Michelle Lee, director of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. For more information, go to csis.org.

