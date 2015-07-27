FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Week Ahead in Intellectual Property: July 27, 2015
July 27, 2015 / 11:22 AM / 2 years ago

Week Ahead in Intellectual Property: July 27, 2015

Andrew Chung

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the intellectual property community. All times local.

Tuesday, July 28

10 a.m. - U.S. District Judge Ronald Whyte in San Jose, California will hear motions to dismiss and motions for judgment on the pleadings by several of the biggest social networking and tech companies, including Facebook, Apple, Twitter, Yelp, and Foursquare Labs, which seek to invalidate two patents asserted against them in several lawsuits filed by patent holder Evolutionary Intelligence, LLC. The patents relate to transmitting and manipulating data stored in “containers.” The tech companies say the patents are invalid under Section 101 of the Patent Act. Claim construction in these cases is not scheduled until next March. Several of the defendants had already challenged the patents in inter partes reviews before the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on different grounds, but they survived. A representative case is Evolutionary Intelligence, LLC v. Facebook, Inc, in the U.S. District Court for the California Northern District, No. 13-cv-4202. For the plaintiff: Todd Kennedy of Gutride Safier. For Facebook: Heidi Keefe of Cooley.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1OvZZex

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
