Week Ahead in Intellectual Property: Aug. 3, 2015
August 3, 2015 / 12:19 PM / 2 years ago

Week Ahead in Intellectual Property: Aug. 3, 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the intellectual property community. All times local.

Monday, Aug. 3

10 a.m. - An evidentiary hearing is scheduled before U.S. District Judge Alvin Hellerstein in Manhattan over the possibility that a Dominican songwriter may have lied on the stand in a case in which Hellerstein previously ruled that pop star Shakira’s 2010 hit single “Loca” was an illegal copy of the songwriter’s work. The case is Mayimba Music, Inc v. Sony/ATV Latin Music Publishing LLC et al, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, No. 12-cv-1094. For Mayimba: James Sheinbaum of Borstein & Sheinbaum. For Sony Corp: Barry Slotnick of Loeb & Loeb.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1OKv4uY

