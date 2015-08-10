FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Week Ahead in Intellectual Property: Aug. 10, 2015
August 10, 2015 / 11:12 AM / 2 years ago

Week Ahead in Intellectual Property: Aug. 10, 2015

Andrew Chung

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the intellectual property community. All times local.

Tuesday, Aug. 11

10 a.m. - A hearing will take place in San Jose, California, federal court on a motion by the American Petroleum Institute (API) to dismiss an amended complaint filed in May by Choose Energy Inc, a website that helps consumers find clean electricity providers. Choose Energy claims API “fracked” its brand by launching a “Choose Energy” promotional campaign for the oil and natural gas industry. But API says the new complaint just puts a new spin on facts that U.S. Magistrate Judge Paul Grewal already rejected in previously dismissing the complaint, but with leave to amend its Lanham Act claims. The case is Choose Energy Inc v. American Petroleum Institute, in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, No. 14-cv-4557. For American Petroleum Institute: Scott Mosko of Finnegan Henderson Farabow Garrett & Dunner.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1L1hgi9

