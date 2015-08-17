Week Ahead in Intellectual Property: Aug. 17, 2015

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the intellectual property community. All times local.

Monday, Aug. 17

8 a.m. - A hearing will take place in Chicago before U.S. District Judge Virginia Kendall in a trademark infringement and cybersquatting case filed by Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based chocolate shop Mon Aimee Chocolat, Inc against an Illinois company doing business as Mon Ame Chocolat. Mon Aimee is asking the judge to sanction Mon Ame for filing a motion to dismiss that it said includes false quotes, citations to inapplicable law and factual assertions that are not part of the record. The case is Mon Aimee Chocolat Inc v. Tushiya LLC et al, in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, No. 15-cv-4235. For Mon Aimee: Thomas Wolski of the Webb Law Firm. For Tushiya: Michael Femal of Much Shelist.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1MwYAah