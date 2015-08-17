FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Week Ahead in Intellectual Property: Aug. 17, 2015
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
August 17, 2015 / 11:17 AM / 2 years ago

Week Ahead in Intellectual Property: Aug. 17, 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the intellectual property community. All times local.

Monday, Aug. 17

8 a.m. - A hearing will take place in Chicago before U.S. District Judge Virginia Kendall in a trademark infringement and cybersquatting case filed by Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based chocolate shop Mon Aimee Chocolat, Inc against an Illinois company doing business as Mon Ame Chocolat. Mon Aimee is asking the judge to sanction Mon Ame for filing a motion to dismiss that it said includes false quotes, citations to inapplicable law and factual assertions that are not part of the record. The case is Mon Aimee Chocolat Inc v. Tushiya LLC et al, in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, No. 15-cv-4235. For Mon Aimee: Thomas Wolski of the Webb Law Firm. For Tushiya: Michael Femal of Much Shelist.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1MwYAah

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.