Week Ahead in Intellectual Property: Sept. 8, 2015
September 8, 2015 / 12:03 PM / 2 years ago

Week Ahead in Intellectual Property: Sept. 8, 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the intellectual property community. All times local.

Tuesday, Sept. 8

10 a.m. - LG Electronics, Inc and Wi-Lan USA Inc go head-to-head in oral arguments before a panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. Wi-Lan sued LG for patent infringement in 2012 in Florida, but the appeal centers on LG’s lawsuit to enjoin Wi-Lan from proceeding with an arbitration it initiated in New York. LG says Wi-Lan waived its right to arbitrate by aggressively pursuing litigation in Florida. A Manhattan federal judge disagreed. The case is LG Electronics, Inc v. Wi-Lan USA, Inc, and Wi-Lan, Inc, in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, No. 14-3035. For LG: James Lukas and Richard Harris of Greenberg Traurig. For Wi-Lan: Monte Bond of Bragalone Conroy.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
