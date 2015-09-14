FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Week Ahead in Intellectual Property: Sept. 14, 2015
Sections
Featured
Scenes of destruction
IRMA
Scenes of destruction
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
September 14, 2015 / 11:23 AM / 2 years ago

Week Ahead in Intellectual Property: Sept. 14, 2015

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the intellectual property community. All times local.

Monday, Sept. 14

9 a.m. - A trial is scheduled to begin in federal court in Marshall, Texas, before U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap in a patent infringement case brought by ContentGuard Holdings Inc against Google Inc and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, related to the defendants’ use of the Google Play store as well as the Google Play movie and books apps. ContentGuard, owned primarily by intellectual property investment firm Pendrell Corp, develops and licenses Internet privacy and digital rights management software patents. It is asserting seven patents against Google, and four against Samsung. The case is ContentGuard Holdings Inc v. Google Inc, in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas, No. 13-cv-61. For ContentGuard: Samuel Baxter of McKool Smith. For Google: Robert Unikel of Kaye Scholer. For Samsung: Allen Gardner of Potter Minton.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1LcaB3P

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.