Week Ahead in Intellectual Property: Sept. 14, 2015

Monday, Sept. 14

9 a.m. - A trial is scheduled to begin in federal court in Marshall, Texas, before U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap in a patent infringement case brought by ContentGuard Holdings Inc against Google Inc and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, related to the defendants’ use of the Google Play store as well as the Google Play movie and books apps. ContentGuard, owned primarily by intellectual property investment firm Pendrell Corp, develops and licenses Internet privacy and digital rights management software patents. It is asserting seven patents against Google, and four against Samsung. The case is ContentGuard Holdings Inc v. Google Inc, in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas, No. 13-cv-61. For ContentGuard: Samuel Baxter of McKool Smith. For Google: Robert Unikel of Kaye Scholer. For Samsung: Allen Gardner of Potter Minton.

