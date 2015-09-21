Week Ahead in Intellectual Property: Sept. 21, 2015

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the intellectual property community. All times local.

Monday, Sept. 21

Internet mogul Kim Dotcom, who founded the now-defunct Megaupload Internet file sharing service, will face a long-delayed extradition hearing in North Shore District Court in Albany, New Zealand. At the hearing, New Zealand government lawyers will argue Dotcom and several codefendants should be sent to the U.S. to face charges in a criminal copyright case, which accused them in 2012 of facilitating “massive” online piracy of copyrighted movies and music.

