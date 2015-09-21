FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Week Ahead in Intellectual Property: Sept. 21, 2015
Sections
Featured
Scenes of destruction
IRMA
Scenes of destruction
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
September 21, 2015 / 12:03 PM / 2 years ago

Week Ahead in Intellectual Property: Sept. 21, 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the intellectual property community. All times local.

Monday, Sept. 21

Internet mogul Kim Dotcom, who founded the now-defunct Megaupload Internet file sharing service, will face a long-delayed extradition hearing in North Shore District Court in Albany, New Zealand. At the hearing, New Zealand government lawyers will argue Dotcom and several codefendants should be sent to the U.S. to face charges in a criminal copyright case, which accused them in 2012 of facilitating “massive” online piracy of copyrighted movies and music.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1isEQrF

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.