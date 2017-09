Here are some upcoming events of interest to the intellectual property community. All times local.

Monday, Oct. 19

7:30 a.m. - The 15th annual Sedona Conference on patent litigation will take place in Reston, Virginia, and focus on patent reform efforts, standard essential patents, proceedings in both the federal courts and the Patent Trial and Appeal Board. For more, go to www.thesedonaconference.org.

