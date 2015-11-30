FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Week Ahead in Intellectual Property: Nov. 30, 2015
November 30, 2015 / 12:24 PM / 2 years ago

Week Ahead in Intellectual Property: Nov. 30, 2015

Barbara Grzincic

Nov 30 -

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the intellectual property community. All times are local.

Tuesday, Dec. 1 6 p.m. - Brush up on recent events with Copyright and Trademark Law Year in Review 2015, a three-hour CLE class presented by the D.C. Bar that focuses on court decisions and their implications for your practice. Speakers include Leigh Lindquist of Sughrue Mion and Terence Ross of Crowell & Moring. For details, call 202-626-3488 or go to bit.ly/1SoaxPg

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here:bit.ly/1l1YQmX

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
