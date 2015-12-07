FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Week Ahead in Intellectual Property: Dec. 7, 2015
December 7, 2015

Week Ahead in Intellectual Property: Dec. 7, 2015

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 7 -

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the intellectual property community. All times local.

Monday, Dec. 7

10 a.m. - A damages retrial is scheduled before U.S. District Judge Maxine Chesney in San Francisco in the long-running patent dispute between rival power conversion chipmakers Power Integrations and Fairchild Semiconductor. In one of several lawsuits between the companies, Power Integrations sued Fairchild in 2009 alleging infringement of two power supply control patents. In 2014 a jury awarded $105 million in damages. Chesney later granted a retrial on damages saying the jury’s royalty was not supported by current Federal Circuit law because it was not based solely on features that Fairchild infringed. The case is Power Integrations Inc v. Fairchild Semiconductor International Inc et al, in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, No. 9-cv-5235. For Power Integrations: David Miclean of Miclean Gleason and Howard Pollack of Fish & Richardson. For Fairchild: Blair Jacobs and Robert Walters of Paul Hastings.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Rzr709

