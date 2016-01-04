Week Ahead in Intellectual Property: Jan. 4, 2016

Jan 4 -

9 a.m. - A jury trial is scheduled to begin before U.S. Magistrate Judge Paul Grewal in San Jose, California, in the trademark infringement lawsuit filed by Canadian medical imaging company Novadaq Technologies, Inc against Germany’s Karl Storz GmbH & Co K.G., which manufactures imaging systems for endoscopic surgery. Novadaq, whose fluorescence imaging technology is trademarked under the SPY brand, claims that Karl Storz has violated its trademarks by marketing and selling equipment with the name SPIES. Karl Storz denies the allegations, saying it has valid trademark registrations and there is no likelihood of confusion with the Novadaq marks. The trial is scheduled to last until Jan. 22. The case is Novadaq Technologies v. Karl Storz GmbH & Co. K.G. et al. For Novadaq: Jennifer Taylor and Stuart Plunkett of Morrison & Foerster. For Karl Storz: Wesley Whitmyer of Whitmyer IP Group and Alfredo Bismonte of Beck Bismonte & Finley.

