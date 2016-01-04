FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Week Ahead in Intellectual Property: Jan. 4, 2016
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
Trump poised to rescind Dreamer program
Politics
Trump poised to rescind Dreamer program
Intrigue in Harare
Reuters Investigates
Intrigue in Harare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
January 4, 2016 / 11:57 AM / 2 years ago

Week Ahead in Intellectual Property: Jan. 4, 2016

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 4 -

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the intellectual property community. All times local.

Monday, Jan. 4

9 a.m. - A jury trial is scheduled to begin before U.S. Magistrate Judge Paul Grewal in San Jose, California, in the trademark infringement lawsuit filed by Canadian medical imaging company Novadaq Technologies, Inc against Germany’s Karl Storz GmbH & Co K.G., which manufactures imaging systems for endoscopic surgery. Novadaq, whose fluorescence imaging technology is trademarked under the SPY brand, claims that Karl Storz has violated its trademarks by marketing and selling equipment with the name SPIES. Karl Storz denies the allegations, saying it has valid trademark registrations and there is no likelihood of confusion with the Novadaq marks. The trial is scheduled to last until Jan. 22. The case is Novadaq Technologies v. Karl Storz GmbH & Co. K.G. et al. For Novadaq: Jennifer Taylor and Stuart Plunkett of Morrison & Foerster. For Karl Storz: Wesley Whitmyer of Whitmyer IP Group and Alfredo Bismonte of Beck Bismonte & Finley.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1TzumUk

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.