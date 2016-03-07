FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Week Ahead in Intellectual Property: Mar. 7, 2016
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
March 7, 2016 / 12:33 PM / a year ago

Week Ahead in Intellectual Property: Mar. 7, 2016

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the intellectual property community. All times local.

Monday, March 7

9 a.m. - A trial is scheduled in federal court in San Jose, California before U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman in a declaratory judgment action filed by Gilead Sciences Inc, claiming two patents co-owned by Merck & Co and Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc are invalid, and therefore, that Gilead is not liable for infringement stemming from the sale and use of its Solvaldi and Harvoni treatments for Hepatitis C. The court had previously ruled on summary judgment that Gilead’s treatments infringe the patents. The trial will proceed in two phases, to determine whether the patents are invalid, and if not, how much Gilead owes in damages. The case is Gilead Sciences, Inc v. Merck & Co, Inc et al, in the U.S. District Court for the California Northern District, No. 13-cv-4057. For Gilead: Douglas McCann and John Farrell of Fish & Richardson. For the defendants: Stephen Rabinowitz of Hughes Hubbard & Reed and Bruce Genderson of Williams & Connolly.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1QFxFXH

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.