Week Ahead in Intellectual Property: Mar. 7, 2016

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the intellectual property community. All times local.

Monday, March 7

9 a.m. - A trial is scheduled in federal court in San Jose, California before U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman in a declaratory judgment action filed by Gilead Sciences Inc, claiming two patents co-owned by Merck & Co and Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc are invalid, and therefore, that Gilead is not liable for infringement stemming from the sale and use of its Solvaldi and Harvoni treatments for Hepatitis C. The court had previously ruled on summary judgment that Gilead’s treatments infringe the patents. The trial will proceed in two phases, to determine whether the patents are invalid, and if not, how much Gilead owes in damages. The case is Gilead Sciences, Inc v. Merck & Co, Inc et al, in the U.S. District Court for the California Northern District, No. 13-cv-4057. For Gilead: Douglas McCann and John Farrell of Fish & Richardson. For the defendants: Stephen Rabinowitz of Hughes Hubbard & Reed and Bruce Genderson of Williams & Connolly.

