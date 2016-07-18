FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Week Ahead in Intellectual Property: July 18, 2016
July 18, 2016 / 11:31 AM / a year ago

Week Ahead in Intellectual Property: July 18, 2016

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the intellectual property community. All times local.

Monday, July 18

8:30 a.m. - The trial continues in federal court in Dallas, Texas in the patent infringement suit brought by licensor Mobile Telecommunications Technologies LLC, which holds pager patents, against Canada's BlackBerry Corp. MTel's patent relates to a two-way communications system. The company alleges that BlackBerry's method for switching the routing of data in a device from cellular to wi-fi, which allows users to save money, infringes the patent, which expired in 2013. BlackBerry contends that it does not infringe the patent, and that the patent is invalid as obvious compared to prior art. Chief U.S. District Judge Barbara Lynn is presiding over the trial. The case is Mobile Telecommunications Technologies LLC v. BlackBerry Corp, in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas, No. 12-cv-1652. For MTel: Daniel Scardino and Craig Jepson of Reed & Scardino. For BlackBerry: Russ Hayman and Rita Yoon of McDermott Will & Emery and Kurt Pankratz of Baker Botts.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/29OpoE2

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
