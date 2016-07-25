Week Ahead in Intellectual Property: July 25, 2016

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the intellectual property community. All times local.

Monday, July 25

9 a.m. - Following a federal jury's finding that software company ATopTech Inc infringed Synopsys Inc's copyrights to certain command terms in its chip analysis software and awarding the company $30 million in damages, both sides are scheduled to appear before U.S. District Judge Maxine Chesney in a bench trial on ATopTech's equitable estoppel defense to infringement. ATopTech said Synopsys had for years been urging industry participants to adopt its command terms to provide for interoperability between systems, but then later "changed its mind" and claimed that the terms were copyrighted and proprietary. Synopsys argues that ATopTech itself foreclosed the defense. Having denied copying at trial, ATopTech cannot now claim it relied on Synopsys' conduct in deciding to copy, Synopsys says. The case is Synopsys Inc v. ATopTech Inc, in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, No. 13-cv-2965. For Synopsys: Robert Mittelstaedt and Patrick Michael of Jones Day. For Atoptech: Paul Alexander and Denise McKenzie of Arnold & Porter.

