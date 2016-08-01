Week Ahead in Intellectual Property: Aug. 1, 2016

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the intellectual property community. All times local.

Thursday, Aug. 4

9 a.m. - The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Pasadena, California will hear oral arguments in a copyright dispute between several broadcasters and FilmOn X LLC, which rebroadcasts TV programming over the Internet without the broadcasters' authorization. In July 2015, U.S. District Judge George Wu in Los Angeles ruled that FilmOn X should be treated like a cable system and entitled to a compulsory license to retransmit the programs under Section 111 of the Copyright Act. The broadcasters, including ABC, CBS and Fox, say FilmOn X is attempting to "shoehorn" itself into the statute's definition of a cable system. "But the shoe doesn't fit," they say. The case is Fox Television Stations et al v. Aereo Killer LLC et al, in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit, No. 15-56420. For the broadcasters: Neal Katyal, Matthew Shapiro and Thomas Schmidt of Hogan Lovells. For FilmOn: Ryan Baker, Christian Anstett and Jaime Marquart of Baker Marquart.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2apCN72