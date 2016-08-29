Week Ahead in Intellectual Property: Aug. 29, 2016

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the intellectual property community. All times local.

Thursday, Sept. 1

1:30 p.m. - A claim construction hearing will take place in a lawsuit by fitness device company Fitbit, Inc filed in San Jose federal court against rival Jawbone. Fitbit accuses Jawbone of infringing three patents related to pairing a wireless device to a server, with its UP series of wearable activity trackers. U.S. District Judge Edward Davila is presiding over the case. Jawbone has also sued Fitbit in California state court, alleging theft of its commercial secrets through Fitbit's poaching of Jawbone employees. The companies are also litigating at the U.S. International Trade Commission, where a judge recently invalidated Fitbit's patents, and a separate judge found that Fitbit did not steal Jawbone's trade secrets. The case is Fitbit Inc v. Aliphcom dba Jawbone and Bodymedia Inc, in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, No. 15-cv-4073. For Fitbit: Josh Krevitt, Wayne Barsky and Frederick Chung of Gibson Dunn & Crutcher. For Jawbone: Kalpana Srinivasan, Max Tribble and Genevieve Wallace of Susman Godfrey.

