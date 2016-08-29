FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Week Ahead in Intellectual Property: Aug. 29, 2016
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
August 29, 2016 / 11:41 AM / a year ago

Week Ahead in Intellectual Property: Aug. 29, 2016

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the intellectual property community. All times local.

Thursday, Sept. 1

1:30 p.m. - A claim construction hearing will take place in a lawsuit by fitness device company Fitbit, Inc filed in San Jose federal court against rival Jawbone. Fitbit accuses Jawbone of infringing three patents related to pairing a wireless device to a server, with its UP series of wearable activity trackers. U.S. District Judge Edward Davila is presiding over the case. Jawbone has also sued Fitbit in California state court, alleging theft of its commercial secrets through Fitbit's poaching of Jawbone employees. The companies are also litigating at the U.S. International Trade Commission, where a judge recently invalidated Fitbit's patents, and a separate judge found that Fitbit did not steal Jawbone's trade secrets. The case is Fitbit Inc v. Aliphcom dba Jawbone and Bodymedia Inc, in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, No. 15-cv-4073. For Fitbit: Josh Krevitt, Wayne Barsky and Frederick Chung of Gibson Dunn & Crutcher. For Jawbone: Kalpana Srinivasan, Max Tribble and Genevieve Wallace of Susman Godfrey.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2c2gLpD

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.