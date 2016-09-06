Week Ahead in Intellectual Property: Sept. 6, 2016

Sept 6 -

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the intellectual property community. All times local.

Tuesday Sept. 6

8 a.m. - The State Bar of California holds its 2016 IP and the Internet conference in San Francisco. The event will include discussions on IP infringement on social media and DMCA safe harbors for social media platforms, privacy law, Internet law, and a keynote address by Richard Downing, U.S. acting deputy assistant attorney general.

