Week Ahead in Intellectual Property: Oct. 17, 2016

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the intellectual property community. All times local.

Tuesday, Oct. 18

1 p.m. (ET) - The American Bar Association's Intellectual Property Section will hold a webinar on Tactics for Developing Copyright Protection Around Uncopyrightable Content. A panel will discuss the boundaries between what is and is not covered by copyright law, from kitchen recipes to software code, and provide an update on recent court decisions covering idea-expression dichotomy, among other topics. bit.ly/20XONgU.

