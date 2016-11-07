FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Week Ahead in Intellectual Property: Nov. 7, 2016
#Westlaw News
November 7, 2016 / 12:11 PM / 10 months ago

Week Ahead in Intellectual Property: Nov. 7, 2016

Eric M. Johnson

1 Min Read

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the intellectual property community. All times local.

Monday, Nov. 7

Internet service provider Cox Communications will file its opening brief in the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in its bid to overturn a $25 million jury verdict against it for failing to implement an antipiracy policy in a copyright infringement lawsuit brought by music publisher BMG Rights Management. The case is BMG Rights Management LLC v. Cox Communications Inc, 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 16-1972. For BMG: Michael Elkin of Winston & Strawn. For Cox: Jeffrey Theodore of Steptoe & Johnson.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2f9jgdM

