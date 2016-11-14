FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Week Ahead in Intellectual Property: Nov. 14, 2016
November 14, 2016 / 12:06 PM / 9 months ago

Week Ahead in Intellectual Property: Nov. 14, 2016

Eric M. Johnson

1 Min Read

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the intellectual property community. All times local.

Monday, Nov. 14

8:15 a.m. - The Center for American and International Law will hold its 54th Annual Conference on Intellectual Property Law over two days in Plano, Texas. Conference will include presentations on amended Patent Trial and Appeal Board rules and the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's new Enhanced Patent Quality Initiative, among other topics. See: bit.ly/2emRlI2.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2eX0YMm

