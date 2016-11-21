Week Ahead in Intellectual Property: Nov. 21, 2016

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the intellectual property community. All times local.

Monday, Nov. 21 Networking equipment giant Cisco Systems Inc is set to confront fast-growing rival Arista Networks Inc at a copyright and patent trial as jury selection begins on Monday in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California. The lawsuit is one of two Cisco filed in 2014 in federal court in San Jose that together accuse Arista of infringing on 14 of its networking patents and copyrights. The case is Cisco Systems Inc v. Arista Networks Inc, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, No. 5:14-CV-05344. For Cisco: Kathleen Sullivan and Sean Pak of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan. For Arista: Robert Van Nest of Keker & Van Nest.

