Week Ahead in Intellectual Property: Feb. 21, 2017

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the intellectual property law community. All times local.

Tuesday, Feb. 21

5 p.m. - Valador Inc, a contractor that makes interactive 3D environments for the federal government, is expected to file a brief that vouches for the credibility of its expert witness in a trademark infringement case against the Taiwanese consumer electronics maker HTC Corp. Valador sells a 3D headset called the Vive and has held a trademark on “Vive” since 2007. According to a complaint Valador filed in September 2016, HTC launched a competing headset, also known as the Vive, last year even though it was aware of Valador’s trademark. Valador wants to call an expert witness who surveyed consumers and found that they are likely to be confused by the two headsets. On February 14, HTC asked U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis III in Alexandria, Virginia to disqualify Valador’s expert witness, Christopher Bonney, arguing that he is unqualified and that the methodology of his consumer survey was flawed. A hearing on the motion to disqualify is scheduled for March 3.

