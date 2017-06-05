FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 5, 2017 / 12:25 PM / 2 months ago

Week Ahead in Intellectual Property, Feb. 13, 2017

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the intellectual property law community. All times local.

Tuesday, June 6

10 a.m. - Sanofi SA and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will ask the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit to reverse a court order that blocks them from selling their jointly developed cholesterol drug Praluent on the grounds that it infringes on patents owned by Amgen Inc, which sells a competing drug called Repatha. In January a federal judge in Delaware granted a request by Amgen for an injunction that would block sales of Praluent for 12 years. That injunction has been stayed pending the appeal.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2rW7pXJ

