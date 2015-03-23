FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Week Ahead in Intellectual Property: March 23, 2015
March 23, 2015 / 11:07 AM / 2 years ago

Week Ahead in Intellectual Property: March 23, 2015

Andrew Chung

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the intellectual property community. All times local.

Monday, March 23

10 a.m. - A pretrial hearing is scheduled in federal court in Tyler, Texas in one of several lawsuits Acacia Research Corp subsidiary Adaptix Inc has filed against telecoms and smartphone makers alleging infringement of two of its patents related to the transmission of data in mobile phones. In this case Adaptix has accused AT&T Mobility and LG Electronics Inc of infringement. A similar set of cases were thrown out in a California federal court in January and are on appeal. The case is Adaptix, Inc v. AT&T, Inc et al, No. 12-cv-17, in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas. For Adaptix: Paul Hayes of Hayes Messina Gilman & Hayes. For AT&T: Steven Routh of Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe. For LG: James Brooks of Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1IjAr1P

