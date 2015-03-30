Week Ahead in Intellectual Property: March 30, 2015

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the intellectual property community. All times local.

Tuesday, March 31

10 a.m. - The U.S. Supreme Court is set to hear oral arguments in two intellectual property cases. In the case of Commil v. Cisco Systems, the justices will weigh whether a “good faith belief” that a patent is invalid is a defense against infringement. In Stephen Kimble v. Marvel Enterprises, the high court will consider the question of royalties to be paid after a patent expires. The cases are Commil USA Llc v. Cisco Systems Inc, No. 13-896, and Stephen Kimble v. Marvel Enterprises Inc, No. 13-720, in the Supreme Court of the United States.

