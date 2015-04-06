Week Ahead in Intellectual Property: April 6, 2015

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the intellectual property community. All times local.

Monday, April 6

9 a.m. - A jury trial is set to begin in federal court in Tyler, Texas, involving a patent on an automated system for inspecting railroad track, called Aurora, and owned by Georgetown Rail Equipment Co. Georgetown sued rival Holland LP, alleging Holland’s products, including its “Rail Vision Line Scan” system infringes the patent. It is seeking damages and an injunction on the sale of Holland’s products. Holland says the patent is invalid. The case is Georgetown Rail Equipment Co v. Holland LP, in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas, No. 13-cv-366. For Georgetown: Dana Herberholz of Parsons Behle & Latimer. For Holland: Edward Bishop of Bishop Diehl & Lee.

Monday, April 6

10 a.m. - The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit will hear arguments in a patent dispute between Novartis AG, on the one side, and Actavis Pharmaceuticals and Par Pharmaceuticals on the other, over whether Actavis and Par can sell generic versions of Novartis’s Exelon skin patch for Alzheimer’s disease. Actavis lost a lower court ruling while Par won. The case is Novartis Pharmaceuticals v. Watson Laboratories, No. 14-1799. For Actavis: James Hurst of Winston & Strawn. For Par: Daniel Brown of Latham & Watkins. For Novartis: Christopher Loh of Fitzpatrick, Cella, Harper & Scinto.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1aaoVtT