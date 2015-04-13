FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Week Ahead in Intellectual Property: April 13, 2015
#Westlaw News
April 13, 2015 / 11:17 AM / 2 years ago

Week Ahead in Intellectual Property: April 13, 2015

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the intellectual property community. All times local.

Monday, April 13

10 a.m. - The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will weigh whether to reverse an order requiring Actavis Plc to continue to sell the Alzheimer’s drug Namenda following a lawsuit by the New York attorney general accusing the company of trying to limit generic competition while it launched an extended-release version of the widely used medicine. The case is People v. Actavis Plc, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 14-4624-cv. For the state: Assistant Solicitor General James Kent. For Actavis: Jack Pace of White & Case.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1H00HPH (Reporting by Andrew Chung)

