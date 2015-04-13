Week Ahead in Intellectual Property: April 13, 2015

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the intellectual property community. All times local.

Monday, April 13

10 a.m. - The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will weigh whether to reverse an order requiring Actavis Plc to continue to sell the Alzheimer’s drug Namenda following a lawsuit by the New York attorney general accusing the company of trying to limit generic competition while it launched an extended-release version of the widely used medicine. The case is People v. Actavis Plc, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 14-4624-cv. For the state: Assistant Solicitor General James Kent. For Actavis: Jack Pace of White & Case.

