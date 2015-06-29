FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Week Ahead in Intellectual Property: June 29, 2015
#Westlaw News
June 29, 2015 / 11:22 AM / 2 years ago

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the intellectual property community. All times local.

Monday, June 29

1 p.m. ET - The Practising Law Institute holds a webinar taking a deeper dive into Inter Partes Reviews and Covered Business Method Reviews of patents at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, to offer a more nuanced view than the commonly held belief that it is a challenger-friendly forum. For more, visit www.pli.edu.

