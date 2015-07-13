FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Week Ahead in Intellectual Property: July 13, 2015
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
IRMA
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
July 13, 2015 / 11:17 AM / 2 years ago

Week Ahead in Intellectual Property: July 13, 2015

Andrew Chung

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the intellectual property community. All times local.

Monday, July 13

9 a.m. - A jury trial is scheduled to begin in Tyler, Texas, before U.S. District Judge Robert Schroeder in which Australia’s national science agency, the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation, is suing Taiwanese microchip designer MediaTek Inc and its subsidiaries for allegedly inducing its customers to infringe its wireless network communications patent. MediaTek says there is no infringement and that the patent is invalid. CSIRO had also sued Amazon.com and Barnes & Noble, but recently settled with both. Last week, it told the court it has also resolved its claims against Texas Instruments Inc. The case is Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation v. Mediatek Inc, et al, in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas, No. 12-cv-578. For CSIRO: Michael Ng of Kobre & Kim. For Mediatek: David Eiseman of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1M5Rxov (Reporting by Andrew Chung)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.