Week Ahead in Intellectual Property: July 13, 2015

9 a.m. - A jury trial is scheduled to begin in Tyler, Texas, before U.S. District Judge Robert Schroeder in which Australia’s national science agency, the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation, is suing Taiwanese microchip designer MediaTek Inc and its subsidiaries for allegedly inducing its customers to infringe its wireless network communications patent. MediaTek says there is no infringement and that the patent is invalid. CSIRO had also sued Amazon.com and Barnes & Noble, but recently settled with both. Last week, it told the court it has also resolved its claims against Texas Instruments Inc. The case is Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation v. Mediatek Inc, et al, in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas, No. 12-cv-578. For CSIRO: Michael Ng of Kobre & Kim. For Mediatek: David Eiseman of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan.

(Reporting by Andrew Chung)