Week Ahead in Intellectual Property: Jan. 19, 2016

Jan 19 -

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the intellectual property community. All times local.

Tuesday, Jan. 19

8 a.m. - The State Bar of California will hold an all-day program, “Intellectual Property Protection and Social Media Issues in the Workplace” in San Francisco. Sessions will delve into IP protection and issues involving employees, contractors, privacy, and theft while exploring the explosion of social media.

