Week Ahead in Intellectual Property: Jan. 25, 2016

Jan 25 -

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the intellectual property community. All times local.

Monday, Jan. 25

9 a.m. - A jury trial is scheduled before U.S. District Judge Robert Schroeder in Tyler, Texas, between patent licensor VirnetX Inc and Apple Inc. After a partial reversal at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in September 2014 that vacated a $368 million jury verdict against Apple and sent VirnetX’s shares plummeting, the company will get a second bite at the iPhone maker to determine damages on two patents related to Internet security that Apple had already been found to infringe. The new trial, set to begin Monday and consolidated with a second lawsuit filed by VirnetX against Apple in 2012, will also determine whether Apple’s Facetime videoconference feature and iMessage text messaging infringe two other VirnetX patents. The consolidated cases are 12-cv-855 and 10-cv-417, in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas. For VirnetX: Bradley Caldwell and Jason Cassady of Caldwell Cassady & Curry. For Apple: Gregory Arovas and Robert Appleby of Kirkland & Ellis.

