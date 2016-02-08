Week Ahead in Intellectual Property: Feb. 8, 2016

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the intellectual property community. All times local.

Monday, Feb. 8

9 a.m. - Jury selection is set to begin in federal court in Marshall, Texas, before U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap in a lawsuit brought by Mobile Telecommunications Technologies LLC (MTel) against LG Electronics Inc alleging the South Korean electronics company infringes a pager-related patent with its smartphones and tablet devices. Lewisville, Texas-based MTel, a unit of United Wireless, which operates the SkyTel paging network, also claims LG willfully infringed the patent and that it should be eligible for trebled damages. LG contends that it does not infringe and also claims the patent is invalid because the invention was not new when the patent was granted. In 2014, a jury ordered Apple Inc to pay MTel $23.6 million for infringing the same MTel patent, as well as four others. The case is Mobile Telecommunications Technologies v. LG Electronics Mobilecomm USA, Inc, in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas, No. 13-cv-947. For MTel: Daniel Scardino and Craig Jepson of Reed & Scardino. For LG: Jamie Beaber and Kfir Levy of Mayer Brown.

