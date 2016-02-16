Week Ahead in Intellectual Property: Feb. 16, 2016

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the intellectual property community. All times local.

Tuesday, Feb. 16

9 a.m. - Update: A trial that was scheduled to begin in the copyright dispute between North Jersey Media Group and Fox News did not go ahead after Fox announced a settlement on Tuesday. The New Jersey-based publisher of The Record and Herald News owns the copyright to an iconic photo of three firefighters raising the U.S. flag at the site of the World Trade Center ruins on September 11, 2001. NJMG alleged Fox News twice infringed the copyright by posting an altered version of the photo on two Facebook pages promoting its shows “Justice with Judge Jeanine” and “Special Report with Bret Baier.” Fox News said its uses of the photos were “fair” and thus not infringement of copyright. The consolidated cases are North Jersey Media Group Inc v. Fox News Network LLC, in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, Nos. 13-7153 and 14-7630. For NJMG: William Dunnegan and Laura Scileppi of Dunnegan & Scileppi. For Fox News: Dori Ann Hanswirth and Nathaniel Boyer of Hogan Lovells

